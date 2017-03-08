Top Stories
Wed, 08 March 2017 at 2:16 pm

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid & More Speak Out For Women's Rights

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid & More Speak Out For Women's Rights

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and tons of other women are speaking out on International Women’s Day.

The models teamed up with W Magazine during Paris Fashion Week to make some poignant statements about women’s rights.

“I am a woman. Please respect yourself. Respect Women. Men and women have to fight together because women’s rights are human rights,” many of the women said throughout the video, in many different languages.

Other participants in the video included Joan Smalls, Alexa Chung, Hailey Baldwin, Sienna Miller, Winnie Harlow and Sara Sampaio.

Check out the entire video below…
