Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 6:46 pm

Kim Kardashian Shares Behind the Scenes Look While Filming 'Ocean's Eight' with Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian Shares Behind the Scenes Look While Filming 'Ocean's Eight' with Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian isn’t letting the heat effect her fashion!

The 36-year-old reality TV star wore faux fur coat while stepping out in the 80 degree weather on Wednesday afternoon (March 8) in Van Nuys, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

The night before, Kim was spotted looking tired as she left the set of Ocean’s Eight after a long day of filming.

Kim and younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner originally filmed cameos back in January while they were in New York City.

Kim took to Instagram to share a pic of herself and Kendall looking glam while they were on set of the film.

Check it out below!

#5 & #2

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Photos: AKM-GSI
