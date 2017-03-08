Kim Kardashian Shares Behind the Scenes Look While Filming 'Ocean's Eight' with Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian isn’t letting the heat effect her fashion!

The 36-year-old reality TV star wore faux fur coat while stepping out in the 80 degree weather on Wednesday afternoon (March 8) in Van Nuys, Calif.

The night before, Kim was spotted looking tired as she left the set of Ocean’s Eight after a long day of filming.

Kim and younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner originally filmed cameos back in January while they were in New York City.

Kim took to Instagram to share a pic of herself and Kendall looking glam while they were on set of the film.

