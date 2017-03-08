Kristen Stewart Opens Up About Officially Coming Out on 'SNL'

Kristen Stewart is explaining her decision to announce she is “like, so gay,” during her Saturday Night Live monologue earlier this year.

The 26-year-old Personal Shopper actress opened up about the experience, saying that although she thought it was funny, she’s very proud it has helped other people.

“Honestly, I think it was just funny. Not to diminish the point because I think that saying things so bluntly is absolutely important, but at the same time, the only reason I haven’t ever done that is because there is an ambiguity to that and I wanted things to be really real for me,” she explained to E! News.

Kristen added, “But honestly, it just worked for the joke and it’s entirely true! It wasn’t like, ‘Let’s do this thing that’s going to be so important.’ I just thought it was like a nice, light…and also yeah, I’m so utterly proud that I’ve had so many people be like, ‘Thank you,’ and I’m like, ‘No, thank you.’ It’s kind of mutual, full circle.”