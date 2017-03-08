Top Stories
Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 9:12 am

Lily James Signs On To Star In Indie Western 'Little Woods'!

Lily James Signs On To Star In Indie Western 'Little Woods'!

Lily James‘ next film is an indie project!

The 27-year-old actress is set to star in upcoming indie title Little Woods with Tessa Thompson, James Badge Dale, Luke Kirby and Lance Reddick, according to Deadline.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily James

Little Woods is dubbed a modern Western that tells the story of two sisters, Ollie (Thompson) and Deb (James), who are driven to work outside the law to better their lives. For years, Ollie has illicitly helped the struggling residents of her North Dakota oil boomtown access Canadian health care and medication. When the authorities catch on, she plans to abandon her crusade, only to be dragged in even deeper after a desperate plea for help from her sister.

Pictured: Lily rocking a mesh ensemble while attending the Up Next Gala in support of the Learning Department of the National Theatre held at London’s National Theatre on Tuesday evening (March 7).

FYI: Lily is wearing Jessica McCormack jewelry.
Just Jared on Facebook
lily james signs on to star in indie western little woods 01
lily james signs on to star in indie western little woods 02
lily james signs on to star in indie western little woods 03
lily james signs on to star in indie western little woods 04
lily james signs on to star in indie western little woods 05
lily james signs on to star in indie western little woods 06
lily james signs on to star in indie western little woods 07
lily james signs on to star in indie western little woods 08
lily james signs on to star in indie western little woods 09
lily james signs on to star in indie western little woods 10

Credit: Phil Lewis; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Lily James

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nancy Grace has some scathing words for Casey Anthony - TMZ
  • Is Prince Jackson in a feud with his sister? - Gossip Cop
  • Bonnie's heart stops in new TVD finale preview - Just Jared Jr
  • 15 stars who got married when they were teens - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hiddleston gets asked more Taylor Swift questions - Lainey Gossip
  • Oscars tourist Gary From Chicago gives enlightening new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here