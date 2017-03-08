Lily James Signs On To Star In Indie Western 'Little Woods'!

Lily James‘ next film is an indie project!

The 27-year-old actress is set to star in upcoming indie title Little Woods with Tessa Thompson, James Badge Dale, Luke Kirby and Lance Reddick, according to Deadline.

Little Woods is dubbed a modern Western that tells the story of two sisters, Ollie (Thompson) and Deb (James), who are driven to work outside the law to better their lives. For years, Ollie has illicitly helped the struggling residents of her North Dakota oil boomtown access Canadian health care and medication. When the authorities catch on, she plans to abandon her crusade, only to be dragged in even deeper after a desperate plea for help from her sister.

Pictured: Lily rocking a mesh ensemble while attending the Up Next Gala in support of the Learning Department of the National Theatre held at London’s National Theatre on Tuesday evening (March 7).

FYI: Lily is wearing Jessica McCormack jewelry.