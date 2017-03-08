Luke Hemsworth, Malin Akerman & More Live It Up With Hudson For Red Hot Chili Peppers Concert!

A whole bunch of stars stepped out to see the Red Hot Chili Peppers in concert last night (March 7)!

Westworld star Luke Hemsworth and his wife Samantha Hemsworth, Billions star Malin Akerman, Emmanuelle Chriqui, AnnaLynne McCord, Salem‘s Shane West, Kendrick Sampson and Tyler Hoechlin all stepped out to attend a private event hosted by Hudson at Hyde Staples Center during the show.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to hit the stage at Staples Center tonight (March 8) and Friday (March 10) as part of their The Getaway World Tour.

