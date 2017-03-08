Michelle Dockery Says She Will Never Push Away Lady Mary

Top Stories
Wed, 08 March 2017 at 1:53 am

Michelle Dockery steps out to attend a luncheon to celebrate her new movie The Sense of an Ending on Tuesday afternoon (March 7) at the Lotos Club in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-star Jim Broadbent.

While she is promoting a new project, Michelle is of course still being asked about her beloved series Downton Abbey.

“I would never push her away, but I was very fortunate after Downton, Good Behavior came along. I play an incredible character, Letty, in that show,” Michelle told CBS News about not straying away from Lady Mary.
