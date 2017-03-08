Model Adriana Lima & Patriots Player Julian Edelman Break Up

Adriana Lima and Julian Edelman are no longer dating.

According to EOnline, the 35-year-old supermodel and 30-year-old New England Patriots wide receiver called it quits around Oscars weekend after about eight months together.

Adriana and Julian kept their relationship very low-key and were never really seen out and about together.

A source told the site that the split was due to conflicting schedules. The couple was first linked back in July 2016 when they were spotted holding hands in Nantucket.

Adriana is reportedly focusing on her modeling career.