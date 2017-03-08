Top Stories
Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 10:40 pm

Model Adriana Lima & Patriots Player Julian Edelman Break Up

Model Adriana Lima & Patriots Player Julian Edelman Break Up

Adriana Lima and Julian Edelman are no longer dating.

According to EOnline, the 35-year-old supermodel and 30-year-old New England Patriots wide receiver called it quits around Oscars weekend after about eight months together.

Adriana and Julian kept their relationship very low-key and were never really seen out and about together.

A source told the site that the split was due to conflicting schedules. The couple was first linked back in July 2016 when they were spotted holding hands in Nantucket.

Adriana is reportedly focusing on her modeling career.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adriana Lima, Julian Edelman

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nancy Grace has some scathing words for Casey Anthony - TMZ
  • Is Prince Jackson in a feud with his sister? - Gossip Cop
  • Bonnie's heart stops in new TVD finale preview - Just Jared Jr
  • 15 stars who got married when they were teens - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hiddleston gets asked more Taylor Swift questions - Lainey Gossip
  • Oscars tourist Gary From Chicago gives enlightening new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here