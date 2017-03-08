Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Inches At Intimate 'V' Mag Paris Fashion Week Dinner!

Nicki Minaj rocked some fierce long locks while making her way inside V Magazine’s Intimate Dinner held as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (March 7) in Paris, France.

The 34-year-old rapper was joined at the event by Nick Jonas, Rita Ora, Emily Ratajkowski, Barbara Palvin, Pharrell Williams, Devon Windsor, and designer Karl Lagerfeld.

“Amazing dinner @vmagazine with one of my fashion icons @karllagerfeld 😍😋,” Nicki captioned with one of her Instagram posts that evening.

FYI: Nicki is wearing a vintage Yves Saint Laurent coat, Alaia top, skirt and shoes, and rings by Lynn Ban.



Inches bih… 🎀 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 7, 2017 at 3:17pm PST

