Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 10:04 am

Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Inches At Intimate 'V' Mag Paris Fashion Week Dinner!

Nicki Minaj rocked some fierce long locks while making her way inside V Magazine’s Intimate Dinner held as part of Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday (March 7) in Paris, France.

The 34-year-old rapper was joined at the event by Nick Jonas, Rita Ora, Emily Ratajkowski, Barbara Palvin, Pharrell Williams, Devon Windsor, and designer Karl Lagerfeld.

“Amazing dinner @vmagazine with one of my fashion icons @karllagerfeld 😍😋,” Nicki captioned with one of her Instagram posts that evening.

FYI: Nicki is wearing a vintage Yves Saint Laurent coat, Alaia top, skirt and shoes, and rings by Lynn Ban.


Inches bih… 🎀

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

10+ pictures of Nicki Minaj, Nick Jonas and others at the V magazine dinner…
Photos: Instarimages.com
Posted to: Barbara Palvin, Devon Windsor, Emily Ratajkowski, Nick Jonas, Nicki Minaj, Pharrell Williams, Rita Ora

