Top Stories
How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Lily Collins Writes Open Letter to Dad Phil, Forgives Him for His Mistakes

Lily Collins Writes Open Letter to Dad Phil, Forgives Him for His Mistakes

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Winner of Idris Elba Date Contest Revealed!

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 1:01 am

Peter Serafinowicz Suits Up for 'The Tick' Filming in NYC!

Peter Serafinowicz Suits Up for 'The Tick' Filming in NYC!

Peter Serafinowicz gets into character while filming The Tick on Monday afternoon (March 6) in New York City.

The 44-year-old actor was spotted filming an action scene on top of a building before chatting with co-star Griffin Newman in between scenes.

CHECK OUT: Amazon’s The Tick Pilot Gets First Photos Featuring Peter Serafinowicz

The Tick is about an accountant with zero powers comes to realize his city is owned by a super villain. As he struggles to uncover this conspiracy, he falls in league with a strange blue superhero.

“First day on the set of @theticktv, moments before I put on my costume (which I can’t show for legal reasons) #thetick,” Peter captioned the below pic of himself on Instagram.
Just Jared on Facebook
peter serafinowicz suits up for the first day of filming 01
peter serafinowicz suits up for the first day of filming 02
peter serafinowicz suits up for the first day of filming 03
peter serafinowicz suits up for the first day of filming 04
peter serafinowicz suits up for the first day of filming 05

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: griffin newman, Peter Serafinowicz, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • The paparazzo in the airport altercation with Louis Tomlinson is no stranger to lawsuits with celebs - TMZ
  • Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt aren't working together - Gossip Cop
  • Get all the details on Ed Sheeran's secret show in NYC - Just Jared Jr
  • Find out who went home on The Bachelor - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba is also a DJ! - Lainey Gossip
  • Some theaters refuse to show Beauty and the Beast - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here