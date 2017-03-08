Peter Serafinowicz Suits Up for 'The Tick' Filming in NYC!

Peter Serafinowicz gets into character while filming The Tick on Monday afternoon (March 6) in New York City.

The 44-year-old actor was spotted filming an action scene on top of a building before chatting with co-star Griffin Newman in between scenes.



The Tick is about an accountant with zero powers comes to realize his city is owned by a super villain. As he struggles to uncover this conspiracy, he falls in league with a strange blue superhero.

“First day on the set of @theticktv, moments before I put on my costume (which I can’t show for legal reasons) #thetick,” Peter captioned the below pic of himself on Instagram.