Top Stories
'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 9:22 pm

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Set For 'Ugly' Custody Battle

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Set For 'Ugly' Custody Battle

Despite rumors they may be back together, it sounds like Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna will be battling over custody of their daughter, Dream.

“I expect things to get ugly,” a source told People. “Chyna wants full custody with Rob only getting visitations.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rob Kardashian

The insider added, “They’ve all always had their issues with Chyna but they were happy when the relationship was working and when Rob was happy. But at the end of the day, they all raise an eyebrow at Chyna and her intentions.”

Rob is currently filming for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but the magazine reports that shooting for Rob & Chyna season two is “up in the air.”

MORE: Kim Kardashian Shares First Photo with Dream Kardashian
Just Jared on Facebook
rob kardashian blac chyna custody battle 01
rob kardashian blac chyna custody battle 02
rob kardashian blac chyna custody battle 03
rob kardashian blac chyna custody battle 04
rob kardashian blac chyna custody battle 05

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Blac Chyna, Celebrity Babies, Dream Kardashian, Rob Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nancy Grace has some scathing words for Casey Anthony - TMZ
  • Is Prince Jackson in a feud with his sister? - Gossip Cop
  • Bonnie's heart stops in new TVD finale preview - Just Jared Jr
  • 15 stars who got married when they were teens - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hiddleston gets asked more Taylor Swift questions - Lainey Gossip
  • Oscars tourist Gary From Chicago gives enlightening new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here