Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Set For 'Ugly' Custody Battle

Despite rumors they may be back together, it sounds like Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna will be battling over custody of their daughter, Dream.

“I expect things to get ugly,” a source told People. “Chyna wants full custody with Rob only getting visitations.”

The insider added, “They’ve all always had their issues with Chyna but they were happy when the relationship was working and when Rob was happy. But at the end of the day, they all raise an eyebrow at Chyna and her intentions.”

Rob is currently filming for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but the magazine reports that shooting for Rob & Chyna season two is “up in the air.”

