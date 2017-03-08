Top Stories
Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 5:54 pm

Samuel L. Jackson Criticizes Casting British Actors as African-Americans

Samuel L. Jackson Criticizes Casting British Actors as African-Americans

Samuel L. Jackson is not happy that British actors have been portraying African-Americans in films.

The 68-year-old actor brought up the issue after British actor Daniel Kaluuya was cast to play an American in Get Out.

“There are a lot of black British actors in these movies. I tend to wonder what that movie [Get Out] would have been with an American brother who really understands that,” Samuel said while talking with Hot 97.

He added, “Daniel grew up in a country where they’ve been interracial dating for a hundred years. What would a brother from America have made of that role? Some things are universal, but everything ain’t.”

Get Out‘s director Jordan Peele recently spoke out on the issue, saying that he initially didn’t want to cast a British actor because the movie “was so much about representation of the African-American experience,” but knew Daniel was the right choice.

Samuel also cited several other movies with the same problem, like British actor David Oyelowo getting cast to play Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma.

Listen to all that Samuel had to say in the video below…
