Wed, 08 March 2017 at 1:27 pm

Scarlett Johansson & Friends Kill a Stripper in 'Rough Night' Trailer - Watch Now!

Scarlett Johansson & Friends Kill a Stripper in 'Rough Night' Trailer - Watch Now!

Scarlett Johansson and her crew – Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, and Zoe Kravitz – accidentally kill a stripper in the first trailer for their movie Rough Night.

The film follows Scarlett and her BFFs as they have fun during her bachelorette party weekend in Miami. Things take a bad turn when a stripper ends up dead and they move the body.

Ty Burrell and Demi Moore also star in the film, which opens in theaters on June 16.

Check out the trailer below, which first debuted on BuzzFeed.
