Scarlett Johansson Prepares to Host 'SNL' in This New Promo!

Scarlett Johansson is gearing up to host Saturday Night Live for her fifth time!

The 32-year-old actress isn’t messing around and does some serious training in this brand new promo for this weekend’s episode.

“Hosting SNL is a big deal and I know how to prepare for a role,” Scarlett says. “I have to look the part. I have to transform my body and my mind.”

Watch Scarlett Johansson‘s brand new SNL promo below!



Scarlett Johansson – SNL Promo