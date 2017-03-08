Wed, 08 March 2017 at 6:42 pm
Scarlett Johansson Prepares to Host 'SNL' in This New Promo!
Scarlett Johansson is gearing up to host Saturday Night Live for her fifth time!
The 32-year-old actress isn’t messing around and does some serious training in this brand new promo for this weekend’s episode.
“Hosting SNL is a big deal and I know how to prepare for a role,” Scarlett says. “I have to look the part. I have to transform my body and my mind.”
Watch Scarlett Johansson‘s brand new SNL promo below!
Scarlett Johansson – SNL Promo
