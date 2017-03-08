Top Stories
Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 6:42 pm

Scarlett Johansson Prepares to Host 'SNL' in This New Promo!

Scarlett Johansson Prepares to Host 'SNL' in This New Promo!

Scarlett Johansson is gearing up to host Saturday Night Live for her fifth time!

The 32-year-old actress isn’t messing around and does some serious training in this brand new promo for this weekend’s episode.

“Hosting SNL is a big deal and I know how to prepare for a role,” Scarlett says. “I have to look the part. I have to transform my body and my mind.”

Watch Scarlett Johansson‘s brand new SNL promo below!


Scarlett Johansson – SNL Promo
