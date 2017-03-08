Top Stories
Wed, 08 March 2017 at 12:59 pm

Scarlett Johansson Releases Statement on Romain Dauriac Divorce

Scarlett Johansson Releases Statement on Romain Dauriac Divorce

Scarlett Johansson has broken her silence since news broke that she and her husband Romain Dauriac have split and filed for divorce.

The 32-year-old actress reportedly filed for divorce and requested primary custody of the couple’s two-year-old daughter Rose. Scarlett‘s statement focuses on her daughter and how she will not be speaking publicly about the split.

“He would like to move to France with his daughter and Ms. Johansson does a lot of traveling,” Romain‘s lawyer Harold Mayerson said. “It will be an interesting process.”

Click inside to see Scarlett Johansson’s statement on the divorce…

“As a devoted mother and private person and with complete awareness that my daughter will one day be old enough to read the news about herself, I would only like to say that I will never, ever be commenting on the dissolution of my marriage. Out of respect for my desires as a parent and out of respect for all working moms, it is with kindness that I ask other parties involved and the media to do the same. Thank you.”
