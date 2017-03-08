Top Stories
'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 9:11 pm

Selena Gomez Grabs Lunch with a Friend in Los Angeles

Selena Gomez Grabs Lunch with a Friend in Los Angeles

Selena Gomez is all smiles as she enjoys a sunny stroll around town on Wednesday afternoon (March 8) in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old singer and actress looked pretty in an oversized white shirt tucked into jeans while wearing heels as she grabbed lunch with a friend.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Selena Gomez

Selena recently returned back to LA after her romantic getaway with new boyfriend The Weeknd in Paris.

Selena‘s new project 13 Reasons Why – which she produced – is set to premiere on Netflix on March 31.
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez grabs lunch in la 01
selena gomez grabs lunch in la 02
selena gomez grabs lunch in la 03
selena gomez grabs lunch in la 04
selena gomez grabs lunch in la 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nancy Grace has some scathing words for Casey Anthony - TMZ
  • Is Prince Jackson in a feud with his sister? - Gossip Cop
  • Bonnie's heart stops in new TVD finale preview - Just Jared Jr
  • 15 stars who got married when they were teens - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hiddleston gets asked more Taylor Swift questions - Lainey Gossip
  • Oscars tourist Gary From Chicago gives enlightening new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here