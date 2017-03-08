Selena Gomez Grabs Lunch with a Friend in Los Angeles

Selena Gomez is all smiles as she enjoys a sunny stroll around town on Wednesday afternoon (March 8) in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old singer and actress looked pretty in an oversized white shirt tucked into jeans while wearing heels as she grabbed lunch with a friend.

Selena recently returned back to LA after her romantic getaway with new boyfriend The Weeknd in Paris.

Selena‘s new project 13 Reasons Why – which she produced – is set to premiere on Netflix on March 31.