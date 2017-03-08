Showtime Renews 'Billions' For A Third Season

Billions will be back.

Showtime just announced that its been picked up for a third season.

“Billions continues to be a show on the rise, growing not only in audience, but in critical buzz and cultural relevance,” David Nevins, President and CEO, Showtime Networks Inc, said. “It offers a unique mix of pure entertainment with sly commentary on our current have/have-not economy. Season two is off to a tremendous start, and has only whetted our audience’s appetite for what will come in season three.”

Billions airs Sundays @ 10PM on Showtime.