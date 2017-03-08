Top Stories
Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 5:22 pm

Showtime Renews 'Billions' For A Third Season

Showtime Renews 'Billions' For A Third Season

Billions will be back.

Showtime just announced that its been picked up for a third season.

Billions continues to be a show on the rise, growing not only in audience, but in critical buzz and cultural relevance,” David Nevins, President and CEO, Showtime Networks Inc, said. “It offers a unique mix of pure entertainment with sly commentary on our current have/have-not economy. Season two is off to a tremendous start, and has only whetted our audience’s appetite for what will come in season three.”

Billions airs Sundays @ 10PM on Showtime.
Photos: Showtime
Posted to: Billions, Television

