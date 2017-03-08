Sienna Miller & Ex Tom Sturridge Enjoy a Rainy Stroll in NYC

Sienna Miller is joined by ex fiance Tom Sturridge as they enjoy an early morning stroll on Tuesday (March 7) in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress bundled up as she braved the rain while taking her four-year-old daughter Marlowe (not pictured) to school.

Over the weekend, Sienna and Tom were spotted getting cozy as they arrived back at her hotel while they were in Paris together.

Sienna and Tom ended their engagement back in 2015 after four years together. The two have remained close as they co-parent their daughter.