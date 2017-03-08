'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Footage Reveals Luke Skywalker's Possible First Words to Rey (SPOILERS)

SPOILER ALERT! Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know any details about footage from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

At a Disney shareholders meeting today, some lucky individuals got to screen footage from the upcoming Star Wars movie!

Some notable moments that have been documented include the first moment between Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) – who meet at the very end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Apparently, Luke’s first words to Rey are “Who are you?” before she shows off her lightsaber skills, the LA Times reports.

Click inside to read more about the footage that was screened…

Carrie Fisher’s General Leia Organa makes an appearance, as well as Chewbacca and Finn (John Boyega).

The footage also contains shots of “mountains, oceans, forests, deserts,” LA Times writer Daniel Miller notes, as well as a shot of an X-wing under attack.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15, 2017.