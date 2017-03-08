Top Stories
Wed, 08 March 2017 at 4:25 pm

'Survivor' 2017 - Meet 20 'Game Changers' Contestants!

Survivor season 34 is premiering tonight!

This season, the theme is “Game Changers” and we have a list of the 20 returning cast members who will compete for the million dollar prize.

All twenty of the contestants have played on at least one season of the show in the past, and many have competed in two seasons. The group contains a mix of winners, runner-ups, and those who did not make it as far.

Of course, Jeff Probst will be returning once again for the show! Stay tuned on Wednesday, March 8 for the two hour premiere episode on CBS.

MORE SURVIVOR: Jeff Probst Talks About the ‘Game Changers’ Concept!

Click through the slideshow to meet all the of contestants!
  • Jeff Anatoli

    I love Michaela Bradshaw. So looking forward for return. I hope she slays this season!

  • namers

    Maybe if they had to survive really COLD temps, I might watch again.

