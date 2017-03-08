'Survivor' 2017 - Watch The First 7 Minutes Of The Premiere

Before tonight’s premiere of Survivor: Game Changers, you can watch the first seven minutes right here!

Jeff Probst talks to the cast on a boat just before they are marooned off the coast of Fiji. Then you see them gather supplies and jump off the boat. Watch below!

And in case you missed the news, there is a major rule change this season that eliminates the re-vote in the event of a tie. Instead, the tribe will automatically go to rocks!

Survivor premieres TONIGHT, March 8 @ 8PM on CBS.

