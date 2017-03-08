Top Stories
'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 8:58 pm

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers' Tonight?

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

The first two contestants were voted out during tonight’s (March 8) premiere episode of Survivor: Game Changers season 34!

The Nuku tribe won the first immunity challenge, which sent the Mana tribe to tribal council first.

Tony was of course on everyone’s radar after blatantly looking for an idol.

But then Ciera‘s name was thrown out there. Things got a little complicated when Michaela got paranoid about being the decoy vote.

Meanwhile, in the second immunity challenge, Mana lost again – and Sandra and Tony went after each other.

So who went home during the Survivor premiere?

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Survivor: Game Changers…

Ciera Goes Home!

Tony Goes Home!
Photos: CBS
