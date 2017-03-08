Top Stories
Wed, 08 March 2017 at 5:12 pm

'Survivor' Poll: Who Will Be The First 'Game Changer' Voted Out?

'Survivor' Poll: Who Will Be The First 'Game Changer' Voted Out?

With the big season premiere of Survivor: Game Changers tonight, we can’t help but wonder which returning player will be the first boot!

There are some major names on the season 34 cast, including two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine and one-time winners Tony Vlachos and J.T. Thomas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Survivor

Will former winners be targeted or will someone more random be voted out at the first tribal council?

It could go either way! So who do you think will be the first boot? Vote in our poll below!

survey service
