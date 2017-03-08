Top Stories
Wed, 08 March 2017 at 2:22 pm

'Thor: Ragnarok' First Look Revealed!

'Thor: Ragnarok' First Look Revealed!

Three of the main characters in Thor: RagnarokChris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, and Tessa Thompson – are featured on EW‘s new cover.

First – it looks like Thor (Hemsworth) chopped off his long locks in this film! In addition, Goddess of Death, Hela (Blanchett) and Valkyrie (Thompson).

“She’s been locked away for millennia getting more and more cross, and then, with a mistake, she gets unleashed and she ain’t getting back in that box,” Cate said of her character in the mag.

Check out more from the actors over at EW.com.
Credit: EW
