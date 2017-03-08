Tom Hardy's 'Taboo' Renewed for Season Two!

Tom Hardy‘s show Taboo has been renewed for a second season!

“We are grateful and excited to continue our relationship with the BBC and FX in contributing towards British drama. Fantastic news,” Tom said in a statement about the news (via Deadline).

The renewal comes from FX and BBC One. The series also stars Jonathan Pryce, Oona Chaplin, Stephen Graham, Michael Kelly, Jessie Buckley, David Hayman, Tom Hollander, Jason Watkins, Franka Potente, Jefferson Hall, Ed Hogg, Leo Bill, Christopher Fairbank, Richard Dixon, Mark Gatiss, Nicholas Woodeson and Lucian Msamati.

