Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

How Did Jack Die on 'This Is Us'? Spoilers Ahead of the Finale

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 4:50 pm

Tom Hardy's 'Taboo' Renewed for Season Two!

Tom Hardy‘s show Taboo has been renewed for a second season!

“We are grateful and excited to continue our relationship with the BBC and FX in contributing towards British drama. Fantastic news,” Tom said in a statement about the news (via Deadline).

The renewal comes from FX and BBC One. The series also stars Jonathan Pryce, Oona Chaplin, Stephen Graham, Michael Kelly, Jessie Buckley, David Hayman, Tom Hollander, Jason Watkins, Franka Potente, Jefferson Hall, Ed Hogg, Leo Bill, Christopher Fairbank, Richard Dixon, Mark Gatiss, Nicholas Woodeson and Lucian Msamati.

If you remember, Taboo is the show that Tom showed off his completely bare body for — be sure to see all of the NSFW pics!
    Cool, it’s a great show.

