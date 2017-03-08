Tom Hiddleston & Brie Larson Premiere 'Kong: Skull Island' in Hollywood

Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson stepped out for the big premiere of their new film Kong: Skull Island.

The duo hit the red carpet with their co-stars Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, and Corey Hawkins at Dolby Theatre on Wednesday evening (March 8) in Hollywood.

Also in attendance were Joe Manganiello, Matthew Modine, David Koechner, Nick Offerman, Thomas Middleditch, Allison Holker, and Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Kong: Skull Island hits theaters on March 10.

FYI: Brie is wearing Oscar de la Renta.

