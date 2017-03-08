Top Stories
Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Jennifer Garner &amp; Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Wed, 08 March 2017 at 11:52 pm

Tom Hiddleston & Brie Larson Premiere 'Kong: Skull Island' in Hollywood

Tom Hiddleston & Brie Larson Premiere 'Kong: Skull Island' in Hollywood

Tom Hiddleston and Brie Larson stepped out for the big premiere of their new film Kong: Skull Island.

The duo hit the red carpet with their co-stars Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, and Corey Hawkins at Dolby Theatre on Wednesday evening (March 8) in Hollywood.

Also in attendance were Joe Manganiello, Matthew Modine, David Koechner, Nick Offerman, Thomas Middleditch, Allison Holker, and Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Kong: Skull Island hits theaters on March 10.

FYI: Brie is wearing Oscar de la Renta.

15+ pictures inside of Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, and more at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
tom hiddleston kong skull premiere 01
tom hiddleston kong skull premiere 02
tom hiddleston kong skull premiere 03
tom hiddleston kong skull premiere 04
tom hiddleston kong skull premiere 05
tom hiddleston kong skull premiere 06
tom hiddleston kong skull premiere 07
tom hiddleston kong skull premiere 08
tom hiddleston kong skull premiere 09
tom hiddleston kong skull premiere 10
tom hiddleston kong skull premiere 11
tom hiddleston kong skull premiere 12
tom hiddleston kong skull premiere 13
tom hiddleston kong skull premiere 14
tom hiddleston kong skull premiere 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Allison Holker, Brie Larson, Corey Hawkins, David Koechner, Joe Manganiello, John Goodman, Matthew Modine, Nick Offerman, Samuel L. Jackson, stephen boss, Thomas Middleditch, Tom Hiddleston

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Nancy Grace has some scathing words for Casey Anthony - TMZ
  • Is Prince Jackson in a feud with his sister? - Gossip Cop
  • Bonnie's heart stops in new TVD finale preview - Just Jared Jr
  • 15 stars who got married when they were teens - Wetpaint
  • Tom Hiddleston gets asked more Taylor Swift questions - Lainey Gossip
  • Oscars tourist Gary From Chicago gives enlightening new interview - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here