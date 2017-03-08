Victoria Beckham Covers 'InStyle,' Looks Back at First Collection

Victoria Beckham wraps herself in a white coat on the cover of InStyle‘s April 2017 issue, on newsstands March 17.

Here is what the 42-year-old fashion designer shared with the mag:

On the reviews of her first collection in 2008: “I’ve got a pretty thick skin. It could have been worse. They could have said, ‘We thought it was going to be rubbish, and it is.’ Instead, they thought it was really good, and I look at that as a positive. I look at everything as a positive, to be honest with you.”



On Tom Ford recognizing her as a designer over a Spice Girl: “I’m really proud of what I achieved with the Spice Girls, but I’m also proud of everything I have done with my brand. So that meant a lot to me, you know? That’s Tom Ford saying, ‘We look at you as a credible designer,’ which was very cool.”

On living with the reality of paparazzi: “I think people would really be surprised at how we try to avoid too much attention. But there are certain places where you cannot avoid being photographed. It is what it is. I’ve had this since I was 18 years old.”

On her latest collection for Target: “You really get a sense of the relationship between Harper and me. This is fun, easy, cute, all of those things. Very honest. Very me.”

FYI: Victoria is wearing a Max Mara coat with rings by David Yurman and Tiffany & Co. on the cover.

