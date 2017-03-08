Victoria's Secret Models Celebrate New Store in Shanghai!

Sui He, Alessandra Ambrosio, Josephine Skriver, and Ming Xi make hearts with their hands while attending the grand opening of the Victoria’s Secret flagship store on Wednesday (March 8) in Shanghai, China.

The ladies have been in town for the past couple days and they toured the city the day before in several different outfits while promoting the brand.

Alessandra, who just unveiled her wax figure at Shanghai’s Madame Tussauds, will be at the Chengdu store with Sui this Friday for another appearance.

10+ pictures inside of the models in Shanghai…