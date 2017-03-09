Top Stories
Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 9:47 am

Allison Williams & Maggie Gyllenhaal Team Up To #BeBoldForChange On International Women's Day

Allison Williams & Maggie Gyllenhaal Team Up To #BeBoldForChange On International Women's Day

Allison Williams and Maggie Gyllenhaal have teamed up to spread an important message for women – Be Bold for Change, One Step At A Time!

The 28-year-old actress and Maggie, 39, got together to celebrate International Women’s Day at their Be Bold for Change, One Step At A Time panel hosted by Keds and Refinery 29 on Wednesday evening (March 8) in New York City.

The #BeBoldForChange campaign calls ‘on the masses or call on yourself to help forge a better working world – a more gender inclusive world.’

Maggie and Allison were also joined at the panel by Refinery 29 co-founder Piera Gelardi, Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani, and writer-activist ShiShi Rose.
Just Jared on Facebook
allison williams maggie gyllenhaal team up to beboldforchange on international womens day 01
allison williams maggie gyllenhaal team up to beboldforchange on international womens day 02
allison williams maggie gyllenhaal team up to beboldforchange on international womens day 03
allison williams maggie gyllenhaal team up to beboldforchange on international womens day 04

Credit: Brad Barket; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Allison Williams, Maggie Gyllenhaal

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The girl who was involved in Louis Tomlinson's arrest scuffle says he punched her in the face and she plans to sue - TMZ
  • Are Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal texting again? - Gossip Cop
  • Bonnie's heart stops in this Vampire Diaries series finale promo - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the television pilots you need to know about for 2017 - Wetpaint
  • This is the latest on Scarlett Johansson's messy divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Trevor Noah compares Donald Trump to a stand-up comedian - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here