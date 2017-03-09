Allison Williams & Maggie Gyllenhaal Team Up To #BeBoldForChange On International Women's Day
Allison Williams and Maggie Gyllenhaal have teamed up to spread an important message for women – Be Bold for Change, One Step At A Time!
The 28-year-old actress and Maggie, 39, got together to celebrate International Women’s Day at their Be Bold for Change, One Step At A Time panel hosted by Keds and Refinery 29 on Wednesday evening (March 8) in New York City.
The #BeBoldForChange campaign calls ‘on the masses or call on yourself to help forge a better working world – a more gender inclusive world.’
Maggie and Allison were also joined at the panel by Refinery 29 co-founder Piera Gelardi, Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani, and writer-activist ShiShi Rose.
The first and most important woman in my life – my Mom. I try every day to be the woman she raised me to be. I am so fortunate to have had her to look up to. Fierce, brave, intelligent, compassionate, thoughtful, curious, determined, beautiful, and fun. For those lucky enough to know her, there is no better teammate. She taught me to stand up for myself and other women and girls, and she always told me to use the good fortune I've had towards the benefit of others. In short: I'm really lucky to know this woman – today and every day. ❤️ #internationalwomensday