Allison Williams & Maggie Gyllenhaal Team Up To #BeBoldForChange On International Women's Day

Allison Williams and Maggie Gyllenhaal have teamed up to spread an important message for women – Be Bold for Change, One Step At A Time!

The 28-year-old actress and Maggie, 39, got together to celebrate International Women’s Day at their Be Bold for Change, One Step At A Time panel hosted by Keds and Refinery 29 on Wednesday evening (March 8) in New York City.

The #BeBoldForChange campaign calls ‘on the masses or call on yourself to help forge a better working world – a more gender inclusive world.’

Maggie and Allison were also joined at the panel by Refinery 29 co-founder Piera Gelardi, Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani, and writer-activist ShiShi Rose.