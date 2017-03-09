Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 6:57 pm

American Idol's La'Porsha Renae Says She Chose to Be Straight

American Idol's La'Porsha Renae Says She Chose to Be Straight

La’Porsha Renae, who came in second place on the final season of American Idol, is under fire for comments she wrote on Twitter about how she “chose to be heterosexual after being homosexual for 2 years.”

The 23-year-old singer sent out a bunch of tweets after someone accused her of being homophobic.

“Phobia is a fear. I’m not afraid of homosexuals, nor do I hate them. I respect and love EVERYONE,” La’Porsha wrote. “Go educate yourself on my statement and come correct or don’t come at all.”

One Twitter user then wrote to her and said, “you do believe they’re choosing it and that’s wrong I watched my brother grow up gay he was born that way.”

“You’re wrong to think it’s not a choice for some….because it was for me. #Truth,” La’Porsha responded. “And the bigger picture of my statement was that homosexuals should be loved and respected, not dehumanized…not whether/not it was a choice.”

