Atlanta's Zazie Beetz to Play Domino in 'Deadpool 2'!
Atlanta star Zazie Beetz is set to play the role of Domino in Deadpool 2!
Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool, made the announcement himself on Twitter.
“Domino Effect,” he captioned a cryptic photo that spelled out Zazie‘s full name.
Domino is a former mercenary who ends up joining the X-Men. She has the ability to manipulate luck and is an expert marksman.
Zazie burst onto the scene in her breakout role in the FX show Atlanta opposite Donald Glover.
Domino Effect. pic.twitter.com/ILEnTcW7fY
— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 9, 2017