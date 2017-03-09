Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Post Baby Curves!

Blac Chyna looks pretty as she makes her way out of a roller skating rink on Wednesday night (March 8) in Glendale, Calif.

The 28-year-old reality tv star went comfy in an all black outfit while matching her new pink hair with pink furry slides.

Earlier that day, Chyna showed off her super sexy curves in a skintight body suit on set of her latest project.

Chyna has been super motivated to lose the baby weight after giving birth to daughter Dream late last year – and it appears to be working!

