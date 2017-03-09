Top Stories
Thu, 09 March 2017 at 1:35 am

Blake Lively Honors 'Women of Worth' at L'Oreal Paris Gala

Blake Lively Honors 'Women of Worth' at L'Oreal Paris Gala

Blake Lively spent International Women’s Day with some amazing ladies in in Canada.

The 29-year-old actress stepped out for the L’Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala on Wednesday (March 8) in Toronto.

Blake shared a cute photo with some of the women she met.

“I’m so honored to have spent this significant day with 10 women in Canada who’ve dedicated their lives to helping others,” Blake wrote on Instagram. “PLEASE check out each of their (self-made) organizations. 👏🏼💕They’re making our world safer, kinder, smarter, and more loving. We are all #womenofworth but these women give that phrase extra meaning today. Ladies: Cheryl, Eva, Diana, Nayiri, Audrey, Kirstin, Betty, Shlezia, Lia, and Abi, Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. 🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏼 All my love, gratitude, and admiration.”

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
