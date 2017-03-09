Top Stories
Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Reportedly Call Off Divorce!

Is Nicki Minaj Going to Respond to Remy Ma's Diss Track?

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 2:07 am

Brandon Mychal Smith Reportedly Set to Replace Nick Cannon as 'America's Got Talent' Host

Brandon Mychal Smith Reportedly Set to Replace Nick Cannon as 'America's Got Talent' Host

Brandon Mychal Smith may be headed to America’s Got Talent.

The 27-year-old Get On Up actor is set to replace Nick Cannon as host of the NBC show, according to TMZ.

The site reports that the deal is nearly signed after negotiations with Marlon Wayans fell apart due to salary disagreements.

While it’s still possible Brandon‘s deal doesn’t go through, it will likely be finished within the next day or so.

In case you missed the news, Nick recently quit the show due to a dispute with the network.
