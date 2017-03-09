Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 3:23 pm

Brie Larson Got 'Starstruck' When Nick Viall Came to Her 'Bachelor' Viewing Party

Brie Larson got the chance to meet The Bachelor‘s Nick Vail, and now she’s dishing all about it!

While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday (March 8), the 27-year-old actress confessed that she’s been watching the ABC reality show with pals at their weekly viewing party, complete with a red wine fountain and Bachelor Bingo cards, but that she was completely shook when Nick himself stopped by for an episode.

“So I guess the party had become infamous at this point. A friend of a friend found out about it and [Viall] showed up at one of our gatherings a couple of weeks ago,” Brie told Jimmy, before admitting she was too nervous to talk to him. “I was too shy. I got freaked out and starstuck. The day before, I was like hugging Meryl Streep and I was like, ‘This is fine,’ but then Nick showed up at my house.”

“He was really cool about it but we were all really nervous,” Brie added. “He came with his best friends so we were thought it was going to be fine. We always gather an hour before the show starts so we can catch up, drink some red wine. [Viall] came for that part and I figured he would just leave afterwards. After an hour he just stayed.”


Photos: ABC, WENN
Posted to: Brie Larson, Jimmy Kimmel, Video

