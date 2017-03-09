Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 1:44 pm

Brie Larson was asked about her reaction to Casey Affleck winning the Best Actor 2017 Academy Award for Manchester By the Sea.

The Internet noticed that when Brie presented Casey with the award, she stood with her arms by her side while he was given a standing ovation by the crowd.

“I think that whatever it was that I did onstage kind of spoke for itself,” Brie said to Vanity Fair. “I’ve said all that I need to say about that topic.”

While filming I’m Still Here, Casey was sued by two women for sexual harassment. The allegations were settled out of court and Casey has denied any wrong-doing.
