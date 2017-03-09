Charlie Hunnam Tries to Have Sex As Often As He Can to Stay Fit
Charlie Hunnam is Men’s Health magazine’s cover star for April 2017, and he chatted with the mag about how he stays in shape.
The 36-year-old actor said he tries to have sex as often as he can to help him keep in shape!
“I’m interested in having a high fitness level across the board. Running, swimming, jumping rope, hiking, jiu-jitsu—I try to do it all. I also try to make love as often as I can. That’s an important part of fitness. There’s no reason you can’t be active at 70. I want to run up mountains at that age,” Charlie told the mag.