Chloe Sevigny, Michael Cera & Zosia Mamet Celebrate Metrograph's First Year Anniversary!

Chloe Sevigny keeps it cool and sophisticated while striking a pose at the Metrograph Theater’s 1st Year Anniversary Party held at The Metrograph on Wednesday (March 8) in New York City.

The 42-year-old actress was joined at the bash by Michael Cera, Bobby Cannavale, Girls stars Christopher Abbott, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Zosia Mamet and boyfriend Evan Jonigkeit, Michael Zegen, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Meade, Tom McCarthy, Stephen Lang, Fisher Stevens, Steve Buscemi, director Mona Fastvold and designer Zac Posen.

Metrograph is a new Manhattan movie theater devoted to screening archive-quality 35mm prints and new films in state-of-the-art digital projection.



Happy 1 year!!! @metrographnyc #scorpiopower A post shared by Chloe Sevigny (@chloessevigny) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:04pm PST

FYI: Chloe is wearing a J.W.Anderson dress.