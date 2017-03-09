Top Stories
Thu, 09 March 2017 at 10:51 am

Chloe Sevigny, Michael Cera & Zosia Mamet Celebrate Metrograph's First Year Anniversary!

Chloe Sevigny keeps it cool and sophisticated while striking a pose at the Metrograph Theater’s 1st Year Anniversary Party held at The Metrograph on Wednesday (March 8) in New York City.

The 42-year-old actress was joined at the bash by Michael Cera, Bobby Cannavale, Girls stars Christopher Abbott, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Zosia Mamet and boyfriend Evan Jonigkeit, Michael Zegen, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Meade, Tom McCarthy, Stephen Lang, Fisher Stevens, Steve Buscemi, director Mona Fastvold and designer Zac Posen.

Metrograph is a new Manhattan movie theater devoted to screening archive-quality 35mm prints and new films in state-of-the-art digital projection.


Happy 1 year!!! @metrographnyc #scorpiopower

A post shared by Chloe Sevigny (@chloessevigny) on

FYI: Chloe is wearing a J.W.Anderson dress.
Credit: Kristina Bumphrey; Photos: Starpix
Posted to: Bobby Cannavale, Chloe Sevigny, Christopher Abbott, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Emily Meade, Evan Jonigkeit, Fisher Stevens, Michael Cera, Michael Zegen, Mona Fastvold, Stephen Lang, Steve Buscemi, Tavi Gevinson, Tom McCarthy, Zac Posen, Zosia Mamet

