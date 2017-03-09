Chrissy Metz Talks [Spoiler's] Death on 'This Is Us': I Was 'Surprised' By the Way He Passed

Chrissy Metz is opening up about her reaction to Jack [Milo Ventimiglia]‘s death on This Is Us, which has not happened yet but is expected to be revealed on the show.

“Jack is notorious for doing anything for Kate, and whether it’s a good excuse that, ‘Oh, I’m doing it for her. I’m doing it for my family,’ he is a family man, and he will do anything for his family, and sometimes it is to his own detriment that he doesn’t put himself first…I would say that when you do something out of the goodness of your heart, and you don’t know what the repercussions will be, you have to live with that. And it can be devastating. Because the intention was there,” Chrissy told EW.

“You’re going to have to wait a little bit, but it does answer some really important questions. And not ones that you’re expecting,” Chrissy added. “I was like, ‘What?’ I was so surprised and saddened — not just because he passed but the way he did.”

The This Is Us finale airs on Tuesday evening on NBC.