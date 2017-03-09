Top Stories
Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 8:56 am

Chrissy Metz Talks [Spoiler's] Death on 'This Is Us': I Was 'Surprised' By the Way He Passed

Chrissy Metz Talks [Spoiler's] Death on 'This Is Us': I Was 'Surprised' By the Way He Passed

Chrissy Metz is opening up about her reaction to Jack [Milo Ventimiglia]‘s death on This Is Us, which has not happened yet but is expected to be revealed on the show.

“Jack is notorious for doing anything for Kate, and whether it’s a good excuse that, ‘Oh, I’m doing it for her. I’m doing it for my family,’ he is a family man, and he will do anything for his family, and sometimes it is to his own detriment that he doesn’t put himself first…I would say that when you do something out of the goodness of your heart, and you don’t know what the repercussions will be, you have to live with that. And it can be devastating. Because the intention was there,” Chrissy told EW.

“You’re going to have to wait a little bit, but it does answer some really important questions. And not ones that you’re expecting,” Chrissy added. “I was like, ‘What?’ I was so surprised and saddened — not just because he passed but the way he did.”

The This Is Us finale airs on Tuesday evening on NBC.
Just Jared on Facebook
chrissy metz reacts jacks death 01
chrissy metz reacts jacks death 02
chrissy metz reacts jacks death 03
chrissy metz reacts jacks death 04
chrissy metz reacts jacks death 05

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Chrissy Metz, Television, This is Us

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The girl who was involved in Louis Tomlinson's arrest scuffle says he punched her in the face and she plans to sue - TMZ
  • Are Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal texting again? - Gossip Cop
  • Bonnie's heart stops in this Vampire Diaries series finale promo - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the television pilots you need to know about for 2017 - Wetpaint
  • This is the latest on Scarlett Johansson's messy divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Trevor Noah compares Donald Trump to a stand-up comedian - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here