Did Drake Propose to Jennifer Lopez? Watch Her Reaction!

Jennifer Lopez‘s Shades of Blue co-star Ray Liotta totally embarrassed her on Watch What Happens Live! when she was talking about her past marriage proposals.

Andy Cohen asked Jennifer about her reveal that she had turned down five marriage proposals, and he asked during “Plead the Fifth” who she had said “no” to.

Ray then chimed in and said, “Drake right?,” which made JLo say, “Shhh! Noo…oh my God.”

Jennifer ended up pleading the fifth. Drake and Jennifer had a short-lived romance and she’s now rumored to be dating former MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

Click inside to watch the video of the moment and see Jennifer’s reaction…