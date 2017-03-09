Top Stories
Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe Had Weight Loss Surgery Last Year

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 9:35 am

Did Drake Propose to Jennifer Lopez? Watch Her Reaction!

Did Drake Propose to Jennifer Lopez? Watch Her Reaction!

Jennifer Lopez‘s Shades of Blue co-star Ray Liotta totally embarrassed her on Watch What Happens Live! when she was talking about her past marriage proposals.

Andy Cohen asked Jennifer about her reveal that she had turned down five marriage proposals, and he asked during “Plead the Fifth” who she had said “no” to.

Ray then chimed in and said, “Drake right?,” which made JLo say, “Shhh! Noo…oh my God.”

Jennifer ended up pleading the fifth. Drake and Jennifer had a short-lived romance and she’s now rumored to be dating former MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

Click inside to watch the video of the moment and see Jennifer’s reaction…
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez watch what happens live 01
jennifer lopez watch what happens live 02
jennifer lopez watch what happens live 03
jennifer lopez watch what happens live 04
jennifer lopez watch what happens live 05
jennifer lopez watch what happens live 06
jennifer lopez watch what happens live 07
jennifer lopez watch what happens live 08
jennifer lopez watch what happens live 09

Photos: NBC
Posted to: Andy Cohen, Jennifer Lopez, Ray Liotta, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The girl who was involved in Louis Tomlinson's arrest scuffle says he punched her in the face and she plans to sue - TMZ
  • Are Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal texting again? - Gossip Cop
  • Bonnie's heart stops in this Vampire Diaries series finale promo - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the television pilots you need to know about for 2017 - Wetpaint
  • This is the latest on Scarlett Johansson's messy divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Trevor Noah compares Donald Trump to a stand-up comedian - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here