Disney's Live-Action 'Aladdin' is Holding Open Casting Call!

Disney wants YOU to audition for the roles of Aladdin and Jasmine in its upcoming live-action Aladdin film!

The movie-musical – directed by Guy Ritchie and written by Big Fish writer John August – is looking for Middle Eastern actors between the ages of 18 and 25 to audition for its lead roles, The Hollywood Reporter confirms.

Potential candidates “must be able to sing,” while dancing experience is “a plus.”

Rehearsals start next month, with shooting going from July 2017 to January 2018 in the UK.

Check out the casting notice below to find out how to submit!