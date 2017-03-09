Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Emily Ratajkowski Strips Down to Bikini at the Beach with Boyfriend Jeff Magid!

Emily Ratajkowski Strips Down to Bikini at the Beach with Boyfriend Jeff Magid!

Emily Ratajkowski strips out of her checkered playsuit and into a sexy white bikini at the beach on Thursday afternoon (March 9) in Malibu, Calif.

The 25-year-old model was joined for the relaxing afternoon in the sun by her boyfriend, photographer Jeff Magid.

Emily was ready for her close-up and posed for some photos for Jeff while at the beach.

“Finally,” Emily captioned one of the photos with the emoji of a sun. See the pic from her Instagram below!

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

