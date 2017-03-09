'Fate of the Furious' Trailer Promises an Action-Packed Film - Watch Now!

The brand new trailer for F8 – the Fate of the Furious – has arrived!

The film is set to hit theaters on April 14.

Here’s the synopsis: “Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.”

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, and Kurt Russell star in the new film.