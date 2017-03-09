Top Stories
Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

'Survivor' 2017 - Who Went Home On 'Game Changers'?

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 10:26 am

'Fate of the Furious' Trailer Promises an Action-Packed Film - Watch Now!

'Fate of the Furious' Trailer Promises an Action-Packed Film - Watch Now!

The brand new trailer for F8 – the Fate of the Furious – has arrived!

The film is set to hit theaters on April 14.

Here’s the synopsis: “Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.”

Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, and Kurt Russell star in the new film.
Just Jared on Facebook
fate and furious trailer 01
fate and furious trailer 02
fate and furious trailer 03
fate and furious trailer 04
fate and furious trailer 05
fate and furious trailer 06
fate and furious trailer 07
fate and furious trailer 08
fate and furious trailer 09
fate and furious trailer 10
fate and furious trailer 11
fate and furious trailer 12
fate and furious trailer 13
fate and furious trailer 14
fate and furious trailer 15

Photos: Universal
Posted to: Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Elsa Pataky, Fast & Furious, Fate of the Furious, Helen Mirren, Kurt Rusell, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Movies, Nathalie Emmanuel, Scott Eastwood, The Rock, Trailer, Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • The girl who was involved in Louis Tomlinson's arrest scuffle says he punched her in the face and she plans to sue - TMZ
  • Are Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal texting again? - Gossip Cop
  • Bonnie's heart stops in this Vampire Diaries series finale promo - Just Jared Jr
  • These are the television pilots you need to know about for 2017 - Wetpaint
  • This is the latest on Scarlett Johansson's messy divorce - Lainey Gossip
  • Trevor Noah compares Donald Trump to a stand-up comedian - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here