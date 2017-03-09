Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 5:29 pm

Freeform's 'Famous In Love' Will Premiere With Full-Season Digital Binge

Exciting news for anyone who is looking forward to watching Pretty Little Liars creator Marlene King‘s upcoming Freeform series Famous in Love!

It was just announced that the entire series, starring Bella Thorne, will be available to stream in full on the same day the premiere airs. (via Variety)

This means that viewers can binge on all 10 episodes of Famous in Love on demand, on the Freeform app, via Freeform.com, and on Hulu, at the same time the first episode premieres on TV on April 18.

Famous in Love focuses on a college student’s (Bella) big break in a Hollywood blockbuster that leaves her navigating through an undeniable chemistry, and uncovering the truth about a missing popstar.

It also stars Carter Jenkins, Charlie Depew, Georgie Flores, Niki Koss, Pepi Sonuga, Keith Powers, and Perrey Reeves.

Watch the latest trailer below!


Famous In Love | “How Did I Get Here?” | Freeform
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC/Freeform
Posted to: Bella Thorne, Television, Trailer

