'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Premiere Date Revealed in the Most Dramatic Way!

Game of Thrones just went on Facebook Live to stream a video reveal of the season 7 premiere date – July 16, 2017!

We can truly say, this was one extremely dramatic reveal as the date was stuck in a block of ice, and off screen, someone was blowing fire on the block. Slowly, the block of ice began to melt to expose the date of the premiere.

The Facebook Live actually abruptly ended at one point, but it started back up again some time later. The whole event took over an hour, after several interruptions!

The poster for season seven was recently revealed, and featured a theme of fire vs. ice.