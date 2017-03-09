Gerard Butler Visits Haunted House in 'Scaryville, Georgia'

Gerard Butler is all suited up in sheriff gear on the set of Den of Thieves on Wednesday (March 8) in Atlanta, Ga.

Also seen on set that day was the 47-year-old actor’s co-star O’Shea Jackson Jr.

“Hanging w/ my #DenOfThieves cast mates and my boys in a haunted house somewhere in Scaryville Georgia. Not too scared to get stupid though,” Gerard posted on Twitter this week! See the photo below.