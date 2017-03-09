Top Stories
Thu, 09 March 2017 at 12:29 pm

Gerard Butler Visits Haunted House in 'Scaryville, Georgia'

Gerard Butler Visits Haunted House in 'Scaryville, Georgia'

Gerard Butler is all suited up in sheriff gear on the set of Den of Thieves on Wednesday (March 8) in Atlanta, Ga.

Also seen on set that day was the 47-year-old actor’s co-star O’Shea Jackson Jr.

“Hanging w/ my #DenOfThieves cast mates and my boys in a haunted house somewhere in Scaryville Georgia. Not too scared to get stupid though,” Gerard posted on Twitter this week! See the photo below.
gerard butler films movie den of thieves 01
gerard butler films movie den of thieves 02
gerard butler films movie den of thieves 03
gerard butler films movie den of thieves 04
gerard butler films movie den of thieves 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Gerard Butler, O'Shea Jackson Jr.

