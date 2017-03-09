Get to Know Taylor John Smith with These 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Taylor John Smith is a hot up-and-coming actor you should keep an eye on and we sat down with him to learn 10 things about him that you probably don’t know!

The 21-year-old actor stars in the new movie Wolves, in theaters and on demand now, in which he plays the seemingly perfect high school basketball star who doesn’t really have a perfect life at home with his family.

Taylor has some exciting projects ahead of him, including the upcoming thriller You Get Me with Bella Thorne and Halston Sage. Make sure to check out the hot shirtless beach photos from set!

Get to know Taylor with these 10 Fun Facts:

1. My favorite smell in the world is campfire smoke that sticks on my clothes a few days after camping.

2. I moved 9 times before I turned 13.

3. Part of my house in Virginia caught on fire when I was 12 and I helped put it out with a garden hose.

4. I’ve journaled without fail every day for the last 3 years, in hopes to give my future kids a deeper look at their dads life.

5. My favorite time of the day is magic/golden hour right as the sun begins to set.

Click inside to read five more fun facts about Taylor John Smith…

6. I’ve been skydiving 7 times and working on getting my skydiving license.

7. If I wasn’t acting I would be in the marines.

8. My faith is very important to me.

9. I have a wall in my house completely covered with thousands of polaroids I’ve taken over the years.

10. I have a backpack with me filled with books, cameras, journals, and a change of clothes that I bring with me EVERYWHERE.

Make sure to watch Taylor in his new movie Wolves, in theaters and on demand right now.