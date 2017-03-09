'Hamilton' Cast Members Celebrate International Women's Day in a Big Way
Some of the cast members of the Broadway smash hit musical Hamilton did something very generous on International Women’s Day.
Javier Munoz, who plays the leading role in the show, posted to Twitter that some of the cast would be donating their day’s salary Dress for Success.
Dress for Success “empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.”
