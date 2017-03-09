Top Stories
Brie Larson Speaks About Not Clapping for Casey Affleck at Oscars 2017

Nicole Kidman Explains Her Awkward Clapping at Oscars 2017

Mary-Kate Olsen Discusses Life with Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Another Witness Comes Forward in Louis Tomlinson Airport Fight

Thu, 09 March 2017 at 1:30 pm

'Hamilton' Cast Members Celebrate International Women's Day in a Big Way

Some of the cast members of the Broadway smash hit musical Hamilton did something very generous on International Women’s Day.

Javier Munoz, who plays the leading role in the show, posted to Twitter that some of the cast would be donating their day’s salary Dress for Success.

Dress for Success “empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.”
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Broadway, Hamilton

