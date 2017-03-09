'Harry Potter' Actor Jim Tavare Breaks Neck in Car Accident

Our thoughts are with Harry Potter actor Jim Tavare.

He was involved in a serious car accident, which left him with a broken neck, punctured lung, and 15 broken ribs.

“This is Laura here. Now that his family have been informed, Jim has asked me to let you all know that he was involved in a serious car accident yesterday, a head on collision,” his wife wrote on his Facebook page with a gruesome photo of him in the hospital.

She added, “He’s currently in ICU intensive care. He has 15 broken ribs, fractures in both breastbones, a punctured lung, multiple breaks in his right leg, and a broken neck. He’s had 2 blood transfusions so far and is about to go in for his first surgery. This is for real, not a movie role. Please hold some good thoughts for him as he fights his way out of this.”

You probably remember Jim best as Tom, the owner of the Leaky Cauldron, in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

We’re wishing Jim a speedy recovery.