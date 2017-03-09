Is There a 'Kong: Skull Island' End Credits Scene?

SPOILERS! Don’t continue reading if you don’t want to know what happens after the credits of Kong: Skull Island!

Kong: Skull Island hits theaters in just a few hours and we can reveal that there is an end-credits scene after the movie!

Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Tian Jing, Toby Kebbell, Corey Hawkins, John C. Reilly, and more also star in the film.

Tom Hiddleston‘s James Conrad asks “Why are we just sitting here in a dark room?” in a situation that seems to break the fourth wall. The light suddenly flips on, and we discover Mason Weaver (Brie Larson) is also there, in what seems to be an interrogation room. Houstin Brooks (Corey Hawkins) and San (Tian Jing) both enter the room to explain that Kong is not the only monster out there. In the movie, we learned that large holes in the ground are where ancient creatures could live. Brooks starts to explain that humans need to be ready for when the monsters want to take back the world from humans. Weaver and Conrad are shown photos of cave paintings of the monsters, which appear to be Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah. One of the photos depicts Ghidorah and Godzilla fighting. The screen goes to black and we hear Godzilla from the 2014 movie let our a roar.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be arriving in theaters on March 22, 2019, and a Godzilla vs. Kong movie has been announced for May 29, 2020.