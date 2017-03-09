Jennifer Lopez is Alex Rodriguez's 'Dream Girl'

Jennifer Lopez is apparently Alex Rodriguez‘s “dream girl!”

A source spoke with People about the 41-year-old retired baseball player and 47-year-old entertainer – who are dating!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

“A-Rod has always been taken with the beauty and personality of Jennifer Lopez,” the source said. “She is his dream girl.”

Alex and Jennifer were photographed together back in 2005 when she attended a New York Yankees game – you can see a photo of them together at that game over a decade ago below.